The Splash Zone 8/2/22: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp Practice #5

After 4 straight practices last week, the Miami Dolphins had the day off on Sunday but were back on the field yesterday. From reports, it sounds like Tua Tagovailoa had another sharp day of practice, which is great to hear because this team needs him to step up this season. Trill Williams continues to make plays on defense and it wouldn’t surprise me if he moves above Noah Igbinoghene on the depth chart at some point.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua, Ezukanma, Hill, Waddle, others stand out Day 5 of Dolphins camp. Here’s what happened

This is the most exhausting week of Dolphins training camp, with six practices over seven days. During Monday’s session, the fifth of training camp, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sat out team drills because of an undisclosed injury, allowing Skylar Thompson to get extra work, which he generally capitalized on.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Two Dolphins rookies impressing in battle for No. 4 WR job. And Wilson on what awaits

When most NFL fans outside South Florida discuss “Miami Dolphins receivers,” the conversation will begin and end with six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and young prodigy Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins and franchise-tagged Mike Gesicki like each other. But love? We'll see. | Schad

What is tight end Mike Gesicki's place in this Miami Dolphins offense? It's kind of hard to tell right now, to be honest

Dolphins Offensive Line

The Trench Warfare Film Room featuring Dolphins LT Terron Armstead

Welcome back everyone to a very special edition of the film room with Dolphins LT Terron Armstead. He’s joining to share insight on a variety of topics from his 2021 season with the Saints and share his expertise on playing offensive tackle at the highest level.

How Connor Williams’ transition is going for Dolphins. And Raekwon Davis makes major change

The lineman in the middle of the Dolphins’ offense has a new position.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 6: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

QB Skylar Thompson gets an extended look, Trill Williams comes up with highlight interception, and more

Day 5 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Day 5 is in the books with another competitive practice; plus, insight into the work that goes on behind the scenes

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/1/22: Dolphins Revamped Running Backs Room - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill highlights the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp + Orange Jerseys, and more! - The Phinsider

A BRAND NEW EPISODE OF SBNATION’S THE PHINSIDER RADIO IS AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

OPINION: Six games is a joke and I’m glad the Miami Dolphins never traded for Deshaun Watson - The Phinsider

It needed to be said