The Splash Zone 8/19/22: Sky Is The Limit For Jevon Holland

The Miami Dolphins may have a superstar in the making on their roster. After a very successful rookie season, Jevon Holland has been having a stellar training camp and is looking to build off of his rookie year. For the past couple of practices, Holland has the tools to do it all and should hopefully develop into one of the top safeties in the league.

For Jevon Holland, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, more entirely possible as Miami Dolphin

Mike McDaniel

McDaniel offers highest praise yet for Tua, and Hill trade details, on Le Batard podcast

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered some unsolicited advice for Chris Grier when the Dolphins general manager told him last spring that Miami was in the mix to acquire All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins relishing the Hill, Waddle possibilities and the options of where to line them up

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create enough headaches and angst for defenses wherever they line up.

Dolphins Secondary

100 miles and a world away: Immokalee's Mackensie Alexander now with Miami Dolphins | Habib

At age 8, Mackensie Alexander would rise at 4 a.m. to help pick tomatoes with his family in Immokalee. Today, he still works on a field — the Dolphins'.

Dolphins Preseason

Another Holland interception. And notes, highlights , injury news from Dolphins’ practice

The 14th practice of Dolphins training camp delivered plenty of no huddle drills, yet another interception from Jevon Holland and good work from running backs and receivers competing for backup jobs.

