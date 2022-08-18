The Splash Zone 8/18/22: Jaylen Waddle Held Out Of Practice For Precaution

Jaylen Waddle did not practice on Tuesday and he did not practice yesterday either. Mike McDaniel did not clarify what the issue was with Waddle but stated that the wide receiver was being held out of practice for a precaution. McDaniel even said Waddle wanted to practice but the coaching staff made him take some rest days to prevent any further complications.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jaylen Waddle held out of practice for precautionary reasons - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle did not practice on Tuesday. But it sounds like whatever he’s dealing with is not particularly serious.

