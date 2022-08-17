The Splash Zone 8/17/22: Will We See Tua Tagovailoa Play On Saturday?

Mike McDaniel was asked at his press conference yesterday if he expects Tua Tagoovailoa and other starters to play on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniel is still unsure on whether he’ll play certain starters but he expects to have move of them out there for this game, compared the last weekends game. Fans are anxious to see what this new Miami Dolphins offense will look like and perhaps we’ll see it this weekend or perhaps we’ll have to wait another week.

Dolphins Training Camp Practice Report 11: Tuesday

The Dolphins had a practice on Tuesday in advance of a preseason home game against the Raiders.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Camp Day 21: Head Coach Mike McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins training camp: The very faint silver lining to Tua Tagovailoa's very bad day

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his worst practice of training camp, but some credit certainly should go to the defenders who made the plays.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill doesn’t mind when Mike McDaniel calls him out | FOX Sports

One of the NFL's best receivers welcomes when Miami's new coach makes an example of him in team meetings. Henry McKenna explains why.

Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield a Textbook example on how to beat the odds

The Dolphins don't have many unclaimed roster spots for receivers, but Trent 'Textbook' Sherfield is getting noticed. He scored twice Tuesday.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Tackle Greg Little Looking at Big Opportunity - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Former second-round pick Greg Little might be the front-runner when it comes to the backup offensive tackle role

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene needs more big plays and fast if he wants to stick around | Schad

Noah Igbinoghene was the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It hasn't worked out and he needs big plays soon, or he may not be on the Dolphins roster.

Dolphins Preseason

Fins Extra Point: Does Miami Have Something to Smile About After Preseason Win? – NBC 6 South Florida

Go ahead, Miami Dolphins fans. Enjoy the moment that hasn't happened all that often of late. You are the professional football champions of the state of Florida...

Dolphins make roster move with Shaheen, cut four. And McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ status

Comprehensive and up-to-date Miami Dolphins news, scores, schedule, stats and roster

Day 13 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins returned from Tampa and to the practice field for Day 13, a practice that was headlined by the defense, particularly in situational football

Dolphins 53-man roster projection: Who locked up a spot after first preseason game?

The Dolphins made a series of transactions to get their roster down from 90 players to 85 ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/16/22: Roster Projections After Dolphins First Preseason Game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Five Things I Think I Think About the 2022 Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

"Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future."—Robert H. Schuller

Miami Dolphins place TE Adam Shaheen on IR; waive multiple players to trim roster to 85 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have placed tight end, Adam Shaheen, on injured reserve - ending his 6th season in the National Football League before it began. The move comes just days after Shaheen failed his...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Practice 13 Twitter updates - The Phinsider

After two days of practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, followed by a 26-24 win over the Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are back in South Florida and back on the practice field today....

Trent Sherfield sees plenty of San Francisco in Mike McDaniel’s playbook - The Phinsider

The fifth-year pro spent last season with Mike McDaniel and the 49ers.

Dolphins defense records six interceptions during training camp practice - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins offense has had a good run through the first half of the team’s 2022 training camp. The switch to new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system has seemed to buoy an offense that...