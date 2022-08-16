The Splash Zone 8/16/22: Roster Projections After Dolphins First Preseason Game

The Miami Dolphins played their first preseason game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not many starters saw the field, but the backups had a ton of chances to show that they could contribute on this football team. No player raised their stock more than rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson. Many believed he would be practice squad bound and while that could still happen, their is no guarantee that Thompson wouldn’t be picked up by another team after the Dolphins waive him. Do you think the Dolphins would carry three quarterback on their roster?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Roster Projection 2.0: Watching Skylar, Bowden, Goode, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face tough roster decisions at many different positions, and that includes whether to keep three quarterbacks

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins film study: What worked, fell short in debut of Mike McDaniel’s offense

After a night to sit on his first game calling plays as head coach of the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel self-graded and gave himself a C.

Dolphins Linebacker

What Dolphins rookie Channing Tindall learned in first NFL game

Channing Tindall was the Dolphins' top draft pick in 2022. Miami already sees outstanding potential.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins signing Mackensie Alexander as cornerback depth is tested in training camp

The Dolphins are signing Mackensie Alexander, his agent David Canter announced Monday, adding a veteran cornerback to a position group whose depth is being tested in training camp.

Dolphins Preseason

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Miami Dolphins were able to emerge victorious in a tight 26-24 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.

Kaye's Take: Six NFL preseason trades that should be made before final cuts

This week's Kaye's Take includes NFL preseason trade proposals for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, and more.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/15/22: Miami Dolphins Stock Report - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Top 100 2022: Xavien Howard claims 56th spot - The Phinsider

The NFL is continuing to release their Top 100 Players of 2022 list, with another Miami Dolphins player making an appearance. After wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made the list at 63 following a...

NFL Top 100 2022: Jaylen Waddle debuts at 63 - The Phinsider

The 2022 NFL Top 100 Players list kicked off on Sunday night, counting down the best players in the game, as voted upon by the players. The Miami Dolphins have their first representative on the...

2022 NFL News: Miami Dolphins workout free agent cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Raleigh Texada - The Phinsider

With cornerback Trill Williams most likely headed to the injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are working out a...

What in the world is Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson up to now? 2022 NFL Preseason - The Phinsider

Former first-round pick may be in the headlines for a whole different set of reasons

Mackensie Alexander Signs with Miami Dolphins; David Canter Reports - The Phinsider

2016 2nd round selection find his way to the Miami Dolphins after William injury