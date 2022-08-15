The Splash Zone 8/15/22: Miami Dolphins Stock Report

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night to get their first win of the preseason. There were plenty of good performances like Jason Sanders looked like he was in his All-Pro form as he connected on all 4 of his field goal attempts. But the story of the night was the performance of rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson. You’ll be hearing his name all week and rightfully so. The rookie has had a stellar training camp and he showed why the Dolphins are so high on him. If Thompson continues to play well, the Dolphins will have a tough choice to make on his roster spot, cause there is no guarantee he would land on the teams practice squad.

The Dolphins held out 14 projected Week 1 starters for the team’s preseason-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reflected on his team's 26-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This might be the Dolphins’ best roster in a decade, but it’s still one with several holes, particularly backup positions on the offensive line and cornerback.

The Miami Dolphins could use additional depth at cornerback in light of the injury to Trill Williams, but who would represent the best option?

Couple of quick, fun facts about NFL preseason openers:

A start for Mike Gesicki and a heavy work load for Noah Igbinoghene were among the things that stood out in the Miami Dolphins player usage in their preseason opener

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

GOOD

When the Miami Dolphins selected a quarterback in the 7th-round (247th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft — I understood the why but wasn’t entirely sold on the player.

The Miami Dolphins beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 in Saturday’s first preseason game of the year. Both teams used the game to get a closer look at their depth players, with the majority of the...

