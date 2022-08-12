The Splash Zone 8/12/22: Notes From Dolphins/Buccaneers Second Joint Practice

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their second and final joint practice yesterday, as the teams will now prepare for their preseason game on Saturday. From the sounds of the reports, Tua Tagovailoa had a very nice day of practice when the run game wasn’t getting anything going. It’s been great, seeing Tua have a somewhat strong camp after everything that has happened with the Deshaun Watson trade speculation to the Tom Brady rumors. Mike McDaniel has been so encouraged by Tua, that it sounds like the starting quarterback will be sitting out the game on Saturday.

Dolphins offense comes alive on Day 2 of joint practices with Bucs. Notes and highlights

On a day when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was missing quarterback Tom Brady and several top playmakers from practice, the Dolphins offense shined on the adjacent field.

Stephen Ross

Report: Stephen Ross takes initial steps to keep Dolphins in the family

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has taken initial steps to change the successor from Bruce Beal to Jennifer Ross.

Dolphins Training Camp

In joint practices, Dolphins get a taste of how opponents might defend their new-look offense

The first of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a productive morning for the Dolphins offense — even if it didn’t feature a single touchdown or the type of deep completion that was the norm for the first two weeks of training camp in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Bucs Second Joint Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Skylar Thompson, Tyreek Hill, Keion Crossen stand out for the Miami Dolphins in the second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a day marked by Tom Brady's absence

Preseason Plan Predictions for Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't announced his plans for Tua Tagovailoa and selected veterans for the preseason opener, but he kind of dropped a hint Thursday

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins training camp report: The curious case of Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins got Mike Gesicki involved in the offense during Thursday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, an encouraging development for the tight end.

Adam Shaheen Back With Miami Dolphins After Trade Called Off - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins trade of tight end Adam Shaheen was voided after the Houston Texans gave him a failed physical designation

Miami Dolphins News 8/11/22: Notes From Dolphins/Buccaneers First Joint Practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice 2 Twitter updates - The Phinsider

Today is the second day of the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' two-day joint training camp practice sessions. Both teams seemed to have some strong moments during yesterday’s practices,...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Miami Dolphins passing offense led by Tua Tagovailoa dominates against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day two of joint practices - The Phinsider

Is it WEEK ONE yet?!

Adam Shaheen fails Texans physical, trade nullified - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans on Tuesday. On Thursday, the trade was nullified and Shaheen returned to the Dolphins after Houston determined he failed his...