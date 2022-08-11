The Splash Zone 8/11/22: Notes From Dolphins/Buccaneers First Joint Practice

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their first joint practice yesterday. The teams will practice together one more time, which is today, before playing each on Saturday for their first preseason games. From reports, we didn’t see many deep shots from Tua Tagovailoa, which is something we had been seeing almost every Dolphins practice. Defensively, it sounded like the Dolphins defense got after Tom Brady and didn’t make his day easy.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Training Camp

The Dolphins held the first of two practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday morning in the shadow of Raymond James Stadium.

10 months to the day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarrassed the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' D kept Tom Brady out of the end zone in training camp.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday morning left open the possibility of using his top offensive players as return specialists during the 2022 season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa shared a private moment during the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa picked up a four-figure dinner tab for teammates who are trying to make the most of a long stay in Tampa this week.

Dolphins Preseason

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

I guess we need to try this again. Yesterday, I accidentally published our Twitter tracker for the first joint practice session between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers because I could...

According to numerous sources at today’s joint-practice between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dolphins defense was a dominant force, frustrating Buccaneers quarterback, Tom...