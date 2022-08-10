The Splash Zone 8/10/22: Should Dolphins Show Interest In Roquan Smith?

News came out yesterday that Roquan Smith was not happy with the Chicago Bears and requested a trade due to his contract situation. He will be playing this season on his fifth-year option and feels the Bears don’t value him as a player. On Twitter, plenty of Miami Dolphin fans stated the team should go after the linebacker, who would bring a ton of talent to an already good defense. Smith wants to get paid big though and the Bears would probably like a nice trade package to go with it. The Dolphins have already sent plenty of picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill and trying to fit Smith under the salary cap may be tricky.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Miami Dolphins and the Roquan Smith News - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are among the many NFL teams who could use a big-time linebacker like Roquan Smith, who has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears

Dolphins Preseason

Five questions the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Buccaneers can help answer

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been one of the stars in the first two weeks of Dolphins training camp. The six-time Pro Bowler has routinely had his way in drills, whether that be in 1-on-1 drills or 11-on-11 action.

Top Miami Dolphins for 2022 season: Ranked by the Palm Beach Post

Comprehensive and up-to-date Miami Dolphins news, scores, schedule, stats and roster

Miami Dolphins Joint Practice Primer - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week ahead of their preseason game at Raymond James Stadium

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins and Texans have completed yet another trade as Miami is sending tight end Adam Shaheen to Houston.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/9/22: How Concerning Are The High Snaps From Connor Williams? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

YES! The Miami Dolphins should call the Chicago Bears about a trade for linebacker Roquan Smith - The Phinsider

But don’t hold your breath on Miami being the team to land the playmaking linebacker.

Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday the trade of veteran tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans. The move comes as the Dolphins prepare for two joint practice sessions with the Tampa Bay...