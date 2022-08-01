The Splash Zone 8/1/22: Dolphins Revamped Running Backs Room

The Miami Dolphins made it a point to revamp their ground game this offseason by adding Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert early in free agency. We though the team would be done adding to the room, besides maybe draft picks/UDFA’s, but the team also brought in another veteran presence in Sony Michel. Myles Gaskin could go from being the Dolphins starter last season, to being on a new team this season but such is life in any major sport.

In the blink of an offseason, the Dolphins have gone from being a team that can’t run for its life - averaging a puny 3.5 yards per carry, second-worst in the league - to boasting four experienced starting running backs, including the league’s active leader in yards per carry and the guy who finished sixth last season in that category.

Why a tweet from a teammate might have meant more for Tua Tagovailoa than his deep pass to Tyreek Hill or Hill's public support

Veteran tackle Armstead is certain Miami's offensive line will be better

Comprehensive and up-to-date Miami Dolphins news, scores, schedule, stats and roster

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

Tua Tagovailoa's long TD pass to Tyreek Hill at practice capped a newsworthy week for the Miami Dolphins

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Speed kills.

We’ve all heard the old adage time and time again. This offseason, Miami Dolphins General Manager, Chris Grier, took that saying to heart.