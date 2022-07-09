The Splash Zone 7/9/22: How Good Is The Dolphins Secondary?

The Miami Dolphins have run a blitz heavy defense the past couple of seasons thanks in large part to their secondary. Xavien Howard and Bryon Jones are one of the best cornerback tandems in the league and Nik Needham has developed into one of the better nickelbacks. At safety, Jevon Holland looks to be a superstar in the making after a tremendous rookie season while Brandon Jones developed into a great blitzer last season, but could use some work on his pass defense. The Dolphins secondary is arguably their best unit on either side of the ball and you could argue that they have the best secondary in the league. We’ll just have to see how they do this season without Brian Flores’ influence on the defense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AFC East preview: Is the Dolphins’ star-studded secondary the perfect within the division? | The Latest News

The Dolphins will enter the 2022 NFL season with a cornerback duo in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones that again rivals any tandem across the league.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/8/22: Previewing The Dolphins 2022 Season - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins fans see Chase Edmonds leading Miami running backs; Tyreek Hill over receiving yards - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ offense will be headlined by newcomers, according to recent polling of the team’s fans. In the latest round of SB Nation Reacts polls from DraftKing Sportsbook, Dolphins fans...