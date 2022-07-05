The Splash Zone 7/5/22: Is The Dolphins Offensive Line Fixed?

For the past decade, it feels like every time we enter the offseason we talk about how the Miami Dolphins need to fix their offensive line. The o-line, like the rest of the offense, struggled last season. Perhaps the players just weren’t suited for the offense the Dolphins were running or they just weren’t being coached up. Well the Dolphins hopefully fixed both of those issues when they hired Mike McDaniel to be the head coach. He brings an offense that is effective, but not complicating, and hopefully we see an improvement along the o-line this year.

AFC East preview: Have the Dolphins fixed one of the league’s worst offensive lines?

If the Dolphins want to change their fortunes in 2022, it will have to start in the division. The last time the team won the AFC East was the 2008 season when Tony Sparano was head coach and Chad Pennington was starting at quarterback. Since then, the Dolphins have made the playoffs just once and finished second in the division only four times.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins standout Jaylen Waddle eyes big second season, encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa's development

Heading into Year 2, Jaylen Waddle expects results and has been encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

Miami Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa And Tyreek Hill’s Chemistry - The Phinsider

