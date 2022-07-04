The Splash Zone 7/4/22: Tua Tagovailoa And Tyreek Hill’s Chemistry

The Miami Dolphins made headlines when they traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill. Hill had a wonderful career with the Chiefs and helped make Patrick Mahomes one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now Hill has a chance to elevate Tua Tagovailoa, who has been a little average thanks to a variety of issues the past two seasons.

NFL: Miami Dolphins duo Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe offence chemistry will be 'on point'

The Miami Dolphins splashed the cash on former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, bolstering their receiving corps with one of the fastest and most dangerous wide-outs in the NFL.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard gives back, maintains hometown roots: 'Man, it's been a crazy journey'

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard conducts youth football camp in hometown, giving children hope in the neighborhood.

