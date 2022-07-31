The Splash Zone 7/31/22: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp Practice #4

The Miami Dolphins held their 4th training camp practice yesterday and it was a special one as it was first time fans were allowed out to watch the team. Tua Tagovailoa had his best day of practice, highlighted by a 65 yard bomb to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. Hopefully we see a couple of those plays during the regular season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua’s beautiful bomb to Hill and other news, news from Dolphins’ camp practice No. 4

The Dolphins on Saturday held their first of eight practices in front of fans, and the Dolphins rewarded them with several big plays:

Miami Dolphins Camp Day 4: Mike McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

McDaniel's path to Dolphins started with a lost hat as a fan

Having fans at training camp is not an annoyance to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. It’s part of his story, a tale that involves how a lost hat led to him coaching in front of Dolphins fans for the first time Saturday at training camp.

Gesicki reacts to his new responsibility and what Dolphins did with him contractually

Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 4: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelan Phillips among the stands in the Miami Dolphins' first camp practice in front of fans

Miami Dolphins training camp observations: Tua fireworks provide glimpse at McDaniel's vision

Tua Tagovailoa's 65-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill was just one of many offensive highlights at Miami Dolphins training camp Day 4.

