The Splash Zone 7/30/22: Notes From Day 3 Of Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins held their third training camp practice yesterday, but some big news came off the field. The team is expected to sell out its 2022 season tickets by next week, meaning fans are pumped to see what this team can do on the field this year.

It sounds like both sides of the ball had their fair share of good plays during practice yesterday. Jaelan Phillips continues to have a strong start to camp and is set up for a huge leap heading into year 2 after setting the Dolphins rookie record for sacks (8.5) last season. Tua Tagovailoa hit rookie receiver Braylon Sanders for a 50 yard TD but it sounds like it wasn’t Tua’s best day of throwing the football.

Miami hasn't won a playoff game since 2000? That can change in 2022 (really!) because of the team's new top running back. Everything Edmonds has been through created a mind unlike any in the NFL.

The Dolphins essentially had two options with their highly-drafted offensive linemen who struggled last season: A) sign veterans to challenge or replace them or B) make them potential starters at new positions.

The Dolphins changed things up on the third day of training camp, practicing outside for an hour (open to the media) and then moving indoors (closed to the media).

The Miami Dolphins' offseason moves might pay off on the field come September, but the dividends already have appeared off the field

