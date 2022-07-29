The Splash Zone 7/29/22: Notes From Day 2 Of Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins held their second training camp practice yesterday with Jaylen Waddle wearing the orange jersey and deciding what the playlist was and it sounds like the second year wide receiver had another great day of practice. It wasn’t just all offense however as it was reported that the defense got a couple of pass breakups during practice.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Waddle stars and other highlights, notes, news from Day 2 of Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins’ second training camp practice featured a mix of 11 on 11 drills and 7 on 7 passing drills and mundane special teams work.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Camp Day 2: McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins training camp observations: An honest conversation about Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength

Tua Tagovailoa has many strengths. But as the Miami Dolphins quarterback demonstrated again at training camp Thursday, he also has some limitations.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins’ Hill dishes about what ‘scared’ defenses can expect, his Tua support and more

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Dolphins’ new quick-as-lightning receiver tandem will “be hard to deal with.”

Dolphins Linebackers

New Miami Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram: I'm Going To Be Me - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Veteran Melvin Ingram is eager to help out the Miami Dolphins defense the only way he knows how — by being himself

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 2: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jaylen Waddle had another strong practice performance for the Miami Dolphins on a day when none of the quarterback really shined

Ready for a breakout? Here are 10 NFL players poised to take a leap forward in 2022

NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.

