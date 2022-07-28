The Splash Zone 7/28/22: Recapping Day 1 Of Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins held their first training camp practice yesterday meaning we have some actual football to talk about. It sounds like Tua Tagovailoa had a good day of practice with some throws to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Defensively, with Byron Jones being on the PUP List, this gives Noah Igbinoghene a chance to line up against Hill and learn some things.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins camp report: Who stood out, what happened on Day 1

Recapping the first day of Dolphins’ training camp on Wednesday:

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Camp Day 1: McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

‘I can feel the energy.’ Dolphins hold first training camp practice under Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel quickly opened the door that led him to the media conference room and scurried up to the podium settled for him Wednesday morning. The abrupt entrance stunned the several dozen media members gathered for the first day of training camp.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa: The disrespected, underdog QB about to prove his doubters wrong | Opinion

Let us introduce “America’s Quarterback” — hardly that for the typical reasons, but almost for the opposite. Because he has come to personify the ultimate underdog. Doubted and disregarded. Kicked at every turn. Disrespected by his own team.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal third season. The Dolphins starting quarterback on Wednesday addressed he perceived critics during the opening week of training camp.

Dolphins Training Camp

Mostert, Ingold update status after surgery. And Dolphins’ Howard reacts to ‘disrespect’

Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold - two key parts of the Dolphins’ revamped running game - participated in a practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining major knee injuries last season. And both made this very clear: They’ll be ready for the regular season opener Sept. 11 at home against New England.

Day 1 Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Football is back and so is the notebook as we look at everything from Day 1, July 27, of Miami Dolphins training camp 2022

