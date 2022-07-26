The Splash Zone 7/26/22: Miami Dolphins Training Camp Begins

Miami Dolphins football is back as veterans report for training camp today. It’s been a crazy offseason which started with the firing of Brian Flores and then there was the surprising trade for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins enter the season with Mike McDaniel at the helm and the hope is he can get this offense on the right track as Tua Tagovailoa enters a crucial season to prove he can be the Dolphins long term answer at quarterback.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins training camp preview: What's at stake for Tua Tagovailoa? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The young QB must show the Dolphins he is worth building around after they spent big in the offseason to upgrade his supporting cast.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins training camp: Fun RB battle looming after Raheem Mostert is 'CLEARED'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) announced Monday that he's been cleared to participate in Dolphins training camp.

Camp 2022: One Bold Prediction for Miami Dolphins and the Other AFC East Teams - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones earn mention in Fan Nation bold predictions around the AFC East

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection: Gaskin or Bowden, Or Both? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The toughest roster decisions for the Miami Dolphins likely will come on offense, with notables like Myles Gaskin, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams all on the bubble

Dolphins Training Camp

