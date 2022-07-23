The Splash Zone 7/23/22: Dolphins Place Byron Jones On PUP List

Veterans will report to Miami Dolphins training camp on Tuesday, but we got some news about a veteran player before camp begins. Yesterday the team reported that they were placing Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Back in March, Jones underwent surgery for his leg and is still recovering from it.

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel should borrow passing concepts from Kyle Shanahan

The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel to transform this offense and Tua Tagovailoa. What concepts should he borrow most from Kyle Shanahan?

The Madden ratings were not kind to Tua Tagovailoa; a recent Dolphins draft pick calls it quits

Madden NFL 23: The internet was upset that Miami Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard wasn’t a top-10 cornerback in Madden 23 - The Phinsider

Dolphins add Byron Jones to PUP, Elijah Campbell to NFI lists ahead of training camp - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday they were placing cornerback Byron Jones on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of next week’s start to training camp. The move keeps Jones from...