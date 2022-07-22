The Splash Zone 7/22/22: State Of The 2022 Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have their full squad together on Tuesday, July 26, when the veterans report for training camp. Expectations are all over the place for this 2022 Dolphins squad after hiring Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores. To make things easier for Tua Tagovailoa, the team went out and signed one of the best left tackles in Terron Armstead and make a huge trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill. How are you feeling about this Dolphins squad?

rest of the day's round-up below.

State of the 2022 Miami Dolphins: Pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to prove he's QB of the future

With better weapons on the field and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel on the sideline, will Tua Tagovailoa prove he is Miami's quarterback of the future? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Observations on the Miami Dolphins-Jimmy Garappolo Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A report suggested the Miami Dolphins could be interested in acquiring 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "in the coming months"

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins Camp Preview: Linebackers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down every player at the position with his 2022 outlook, as well as the key questions heading into camp

Dolphins Secondary

Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard power ascending Miami Dolphins secondary - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's pass defense was stingy over the final 10 games last year, and signs point to a big season from its talented secondary.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/21/22: Projecting Dolphins 53-Man Roster - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO: A Miami Dolphins Podcast - What should we expect from Miami’s rookies in the upcoming 2022 NFL Season? - The Phinsider

All offseason long, Jake and I have been showcasing some of the Miami Dolphins' most-intriguing players heading into the 2022 NFL season. But don’t worry if you missed an episode, here’s a rundown...

REPORT: Could the Miami Dolphins make a move to reunite Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McDaniel? - The Phinsider

Training camp begins with more speculation at quarterback.