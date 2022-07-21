The Splash Zone 7/21/22: Projecting Dolphins 53-Man Roster

Miami Dolphins training camp is just right around the corner. Rookies reported on Tuesday, while veterans don’t have to report until July 26. Training camp and preseason games will give the coaches plenty of tape to look at when making decisions to trim the Dolphins roster down to 53. The Dolphins are pretty much set at every starting position, so players are going to be battling for those depth/special teams spots.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins 53-man roster projection: Starters set but tough decisions to make on offense

The Dolphins enter training camp under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel with a tale of two stories on both sides of the ball. On defense, there’s little question about the unit’s makeup after the team retained the majority of its contributors, along with coordinator Josh Boyer.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater says he's tired of football players trying to portray a "tough guy image" - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a problem with the way some of his fellow players portray themselves publicly.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins Camp Preview: Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down every player at the position with his 2022 outlook, as well as the key questions heading into camp

Dolphins Secondary

2022 Positional Preview – Safeties

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Camp Spotlight: The Most Intriguing Players - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Lynn Bowden Jr. and Noah Igbinoghene are among the Dolphins players to watch at training camp beyond the familiar names

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/20/22: Storylines For Dolphins Training Camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Dolphins training camp 2022: Five questions facing Miami this summer - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have opened the 2022 training camp with the rookies in town and beginning to work. The veterans will join the festivities next week as the team begins their ramp up to the...