The Splash Zone 7/20/22: Storylines For Dolphins Training Camp

Rookies reported for Miami Dolphins training camp yesterday and we can officially say, football is back. Veteran won’t report till next Tuesday, but hey, we’ll have some football news to talk about finally. This will be Mike McDaniel’s first training camp as a head coach and there are plenty of storylines we can talk about. But the biggest storyline is one we have talked plenty about during the offseason and it revolves around Tua Tagovailoa. The third year pro enters a very important season as the quarterback has had his struggles during his first two seasons. Tua has a lot of doubters to prove wrong and as Dolphin fans, we can only hope he silences the doubters or we’ll be scouting quarterbacks during the regular season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins training camp storylines: Can Tua Tagovailoa keep the good vibes going?

Miami Dolphins training camp will be a revealing month for third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins Offense

Breaking down Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s use of fullbacks

In this week's PFN Roundtable, our analysts discuss how Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could implement the fullback position in Year 1.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Camp Preview: Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down every player at the position with his 2022 outlook, as well as the key questions heading into camp

Dolphins Offseason

Three questions each AFC East team must answer before start of 2022 season: Who'll call plays for Patriots? - CBSSports.com

These are the biggest question looming over the AFC East

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/19/22: Will Dolphins Defense Remain The Same Under Josh Boyer? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Should the Miami Dolphins unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season? - The Phinsider

With the National Football League dropping their antiquated helmet rule regarding each team only being able to use one color for their lids, many teams across the league have already introduced...

Madden NFL 23: Player Ratings for Miami Dolphins’ linebackers and defensive ends revealed - The Phinsider

And Fans are NOT happy!!!!!