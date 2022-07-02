The Splash Zone 7/2/22: Previewing Dolphins Tight Ends

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of changes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but the tight end room remains the same. Mike Gesicki was set to become a free agent, but the team placed the franchise tag on their star tight end. Durham Smythe tested the free agent market, but the Dolphins brought him back also. So the Dolphins managed to keep their top two tight ends, which should make Mike McDaniel a very happy head coach. It’s going to be very interesting to see how McDaniel uses Gesicki this season. McDaniel’s offense usually relies on tight ends to block a lot, which is something Gesicki has not been known for. Not saying he can’t get better at it though.

2022 Positional Preview – Tight Ends

We’re just one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

