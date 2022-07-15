The Splash Zone 7/15/22: Previewing Dolphins Quarterbacks

We have been hearing it all offseason long that this is do or die time for Tua Tagovailoa. The third year quarterback is surrounded with the most talent he has had since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, so we should finally get a good look at what kind of quarterback Tua can be this season. Backing him up will be Teddy Bridgewater, who brings plenty of experience to the team and isn’t a bad option to have if your starter misses some games. The Dolphins also spent a seventh round pick on Skylar Thompson in this years draft. It’s highly unlikely the Dolphins keep three quarterbacks on the roster, so Thompson may end up stashed on the practice squad.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2022 Positional Preview – Quarterbacks

We’re less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

Mike McDaniel

Why Mike McDaniel just might be the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa | PFN Pass

The biggest way new Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is different than former HC Brian Flores? He won't kneecap Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Running Backs

2022 Positional Preview – Running Backs and Fullbacks

We’re less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Checking Out Miami Dolphins Receiving Over/Unders - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What do the oddsmakers say when it comes to 2022 receiving totals for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki?

Dolphins Tight Ends

Report: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach long-term deal - ProFootballTalk

Earlier this week, reporting emerged that the Dolphins and Mike Gesicki had “not really engaged in contract negotiations” since the tight end received the franchise tag back in March.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/14/22: Miami Dolphins Fantasy Outlook - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa organizes offseason workouts with Fins teammates - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will resume their offseason schedule on Tuesday, July 19th when the club’s rookies report for training camp. However, that doesn’t mean that all Dolphins players are in rest and...

Could Sean Payton be in play for Dolphins in 2023? - The Phinsider

The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach is 84.3 games (not including interim head coaches). The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach not named Don Shula is 50.1 games. This...

Miami’s tight end depth chart could change throughout the preseason - The Phinsider

There is a lot left to learn about this group.