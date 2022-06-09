The Splash Zone 6/9/22: Dolphins Have Set Up Tua Tagovailoa For Success

We have been hearing it all offseason long and it probably won’t be ending any time soon, but this is a very important season for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins offense was tough to watch last season and it most likely played a part in getting Brian Flores fired. The team understood they needed to overhaul their offense and that started with finding an offensive minded head coach in Mike McDaniel. During free agency they added the top offensive lineman in Terron Armstead and went out and traded for the speedy wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Five NFL teams that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason -- and three that didn't

Which NFL teams have set up their respective signal-callers to succeed in 2022? Judy Battista spotlights five squads that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason -- and three others whose team-building strategies raise questions.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel: Offseason work gives us first quarter lead, but that doesn't mean anything - ProFootballTalk

Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach this offseason, so he has been running an offseason program for the first time over the last few months.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson and the Miami Dolphins: What Might Have Been and What Could Be - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' only uncertainty now when it comes to Deshaun Watson is whether they'll be facing him at Hard Rock Stadium in November

Dolphins Special Teams

Thomas Morstead opens up about release from Saints, rebound 2021 season and future with Dolphins - CBSSports.com

Morstead turned adversity into opportunity in a dramatic year

