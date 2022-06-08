The Splash Zone 6/8/22: Observations From Dolphins Practice

Yesterday was the last time the media would be able to watch the Miami Dolphins practice during OTA’s. The team still has two more practices to go, which they will have on Thursday and Friday. There were quite a few players missing from practice due to it being voluntary this week, so it wasn’t as intense according to reports. Though it sounds like the offense is improving, we won’t get a real good grasp of the unit until the pads come on during training camp and the preseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Open OTA 3 Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins provided their final look of the offseason with a practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel OTA Takeaways From June 7 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session prior to the team's OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Sorting the National Reaction to the Tua Tagovailoa Comments - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

National media analysts had a wide variety of opinions after the "Twitter warriors" comments of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/7/22: New Faces In The Dolphins Run Game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is ‘10 Matt Moores’, earns praise from GM Chris Grier for practice habits - The Phinsider

Tyreek Hill might have won the internet yesterday for his comments surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and one of Hill’s former teammates—and Miami Dolphins legend — Matt Moore.