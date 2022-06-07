The Splash Zone 6/7/22: New Faces In The Dolphins Run Game

The Miami Dolphins made it a priority to overhaul their running backs room after a very disappointing showing from the group last season. Over the offseason, the team added Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel through free agency and we are potentially looking at the Dolphins top 3 running backs right there. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed face an uphill battle, but both provide value in the passing game. The running back position is going to be interesting to watch during the preseason with so many guys competing for spots.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins expect influx of new faces, led by Chase Edmonds, to boost run game - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami made it a priority to improve its backfield after ranking 30th in rushing last season, and the early returns are encouraging.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2023 NFL Draft: Teams with two first-round picks and the path for each to select a quarterback - CBSSports.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts looking to perform well enough to convince their team's not to take a QB

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Another Career Year Coming for Miami Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be looking to build on his breakthrough 2021 season

Dolphins Roster

Number 94 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

We're now 94 days away from the start of the NFL regular season, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Miami Dolphins

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/6/22: Ryan Fitzpatrick Rides Off Into The Sunset - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Ryan Fitzpatrick & Frank Gore retire, Tua Tagovailoa claps back, and 5 players to watch throughout Dolphins’ training camp - The Phinsider

Jake and I are back with a brand new episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, Jake Mendel and I discuss former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and RB Frank...

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to the Miami Dolphins? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks it’s a possibility. - The Phinsider

Noted Tua Tagovailoa detractor, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, went on the Rich Eisen Show today (June 6th, 2022) and was asked a question by the host for a segment entitled "What’s More Likely."

...