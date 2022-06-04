The Splash Zone 6/4/22: Connor Williams Expecting To Play Center

The Miami Dolphins needed to add some veteran to the offensive line over the offseason and the team did just that by signing Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. When Williams signed with the team, it was expected that he would be playing guard but when OTA’s began, Williams was splitting time between center and guard. Though reporters cannot report where players are lining up during minicamp, Williams spoke during the week and he is expecting to be the teams starting center.

Connor Williams expecting to play center for the Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys thought Connor Williams would fit at center, so they had a plan to try him there when Pro Bowler Travis Frederick abruptly retired a year after returning from Guillain-Barre syndrome. Williams never played center, remaining at left guard once the 2020 season opened.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds Enjoying New System As He's Learning - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Running back Chase Edmonds could become a key factor in helping revive the Miami Dolphins running game

