The Splash Zone 6/30/22: Are There Any Moves The Dolphins Should Make Before Training Camp?

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of moves this offseason to improve their roster. The offense went through some major changes, but the defense looks to remain the same after the team managed to bring back most of their defensive free agents. But even though a pretty solid defense managed to keep all their players, PFF believes the Dolphins should look into adding Jamie Collins to the linebackers room. Collins would bring a veteran presence to a young Dolphins team.

One trade or free agent acquisition for all 32 NFL teams before 2022 training camp | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

With less than a month until NFL training camps start, here are the best moves for all 32 teams.

Dolphins Offense

Greg Rousseau expects "really fun" challenge from Dolphins offense - ProFootballTalk

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau played college football at the University of Miami and he was back in town recently for an alumni event at the school, but Hurricanes football wasn’t the only local issue on his mind.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

2022 Positional Preview – Wide Receivers

We’re just one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

