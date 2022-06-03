The Splash Zone 6/3/22: Notes From Day 2 Of Dolphins Minicamp

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins offense and Tua Tagovailoa didn’t have the greatest of practices. Though it sounds like the defense still had a good day yesterday, Tagovailoa bounced back with some deep balls to Tyreek Hill. As stated before, the defense is normally ahead of the offense at this point in time. Football Sunday’s cannot get here soon enough.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Fires Away During and After Practice - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had two long completions to Tyreek Hill in practice and then addressed his deep passing critics

Mike McDaniel

Transcript | Mike McDaniel's Media Availability - June 2

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike McDaniel's press conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa pushes back on arm strength criticism

Tua Tagovailoa completed a pair of deep passes to Tyreek Hill during Thursday's minicamp and made sure to let everyone know about it.

Miami Dolphins minicamp: Tua Tagovailoa wins the practice — and the press conference

Tua Tagovailoa silences and then dunks on ‘Twitter warriors’ with an excellent practice Thursday after a so-so Wednesday.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dophins tackle Terron Armstead Still "Always in the Moment" - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been mentoring young Miami Dolphins offensive linemen while he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery

Former Dolphins

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement, source says

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the enigmatic quarterback out of Harvard who brought his "FitzMagic" to the NFL for nine teams spanning 17 seasons, announced his retirement Thursday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/2/22: Notes From Day 1 Of Dolphins Minicamp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

First look at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Madden 23; Legendary head coach John Madden to grace the cover - The Phinsider

Yesterday. I wrote an article about the three Miami Dolphins players I thought were deserving of Madden 23’s cover — knowing that only one person should be on the cover of this year’s game: John...

Tua Tagovailoa excited to push ball down field in 2022; claims 2021 Miami Dolphins offense not designed for deep ball shots - The Phinsider

In an interview with Christopher Cason for Muscle and Fitness that dropped on Wednesday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, expressed excitement regarding the Dolphins’ offense in...

6/2/22 UPDATE: The OFFICIAL Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans discovered the news regarding the orange practice jersey award winner quickly on Thursday morning. Ahead of Miami’s second mandatory minicamp practice, the Fins’ social media...

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retires after 17 seasons in the NFL. - The Phinsider

Thank you, FitzMagic

Connor Williams may start at center for the Miami Dolphins next season - The Phinsider

Maybe Michael Deiter has more competition than we thought.