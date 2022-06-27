The Splash Zone 6/27/22: Which Dolphins Running Back Will See The Most Action This Year?

The Miami Dolphins running back room is going to look a little different this season. Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are gone while Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed aren’t guaranteed roster spots. Over the offseason, the team made it a priority to add some new blood to the unit. It started off with the addition of Chase Edmonds, followed by Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. We are potentially looking at the top-3 backs on the roster right there. Mike McDaniel plans to use a running back by committee approach, so all three of those guys could get equal amount of opportunities on any given gameday. But if you had to choose one, which of the running backs will put up the most yards this season?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Saturday Miami Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Timeline, Deiter Status, Zach And the Hall, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, including why the fan base is so focused on QB play and which running back will end up with the best numbers

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/25/22: Dolphins Training Camp Dates Announced - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Can Miami Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips take the next step after a record-breaking rookie season? - The Phinsider

[Spoiler Alert: Yes, yes he can!]