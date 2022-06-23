The Splash Zone 6/23/22: Dolphins Biggest Remaining Need

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of moves this offseason to improve their roster. Perhaps they could have made a couple more moves to bolster the offensive line, but a CBS article points towards the Dolphins linebacker room needing an upgrade. Jerome Baker is the Dolphins best linebacker on the roster and is supported by Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts. The team drafted Channing Tindall in this years draft to add some versatility to the room, but we have not seen him play in the NFL yet, so the verdict is still out on the rookie.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Every AFC team's biggest remaining need: Ravens lacking WRs for Lamar Jackson, Patriots need lockdown corner - CBSSports.com

Only four AFC teams have a position on offense as the greatest team need

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Defense Status, Camp Preview and Early Roster Projections - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins defense will head to training camp with a lot of familiar faces and very few significant question marks

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/21/22: Where Do Dolphins Rank In New Head Coach Rankings - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

PHINSIDER RADIO: a Miami Dolphins Podcast | Where does Chase Edmonds fit in the Miami Dolphins backfield? - The Phinsider

WANT TO LISTEN TO A BRAND NEW EPISODE OF PHINSIDER RADIO?!?! CLICK THE FANCY PLAY BUTTON BELOW!!!!!