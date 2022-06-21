The Splash Zone 6/21/22: Where Do Dolphins Rank In New Head Coach Rankings

There were 10 head coach vacancies created this offseaon and the Miami Dolphins were among those who made a change. Brian Flores was out and after a lengthy search, Mike McDaniel was the new head coach of the Dolphins. He inherits a young roster and a very talented defense that stayed in tack. It’s not crazy to think the the Dolphins could be a playoff team in year 1 under McDaniel, considering they just missed the playoffs last season. The team just has to hope that Tua Tagovailoa makes some strides on offense to get them over the hump.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

Dolphins Defense

Ranking the NFL's best defensive play callers ahead of the 2022 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier tops the list of the NFL's best defensive play callers entering the 2022 season after finishing No. 6 last year.

Dolphins Roster

CBS4's Steve Goldstein takes a look at three Dolphins players who have the ability to shine - CBS Miami

These young players have the best chance to take a step to stardom.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/20/22: Who’s Returning Kicks/Punts For The Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins roster 2022: Is Miami’s offensive line ready for improved performance? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have spent the 2022 offseason adding speed to the offense, retaining much of their defense, and building themselves to meet first-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision for the...