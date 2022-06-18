The Splash Zone 6/18/22: State Of The Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins made quite a few changes on their offense this past offseason. It started at the top with the Dolphins finding a new head coach in Mike McDaniel. McDaniel helped oversee a San Francisco 49ers offense that has had one of the best running games the past couple of seasons. Speaking of the running game, the running backs room looks totally different with the additions of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. The biggest addition though was when the Dolphins traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for the speedster, Tyreek Hill. The pieces are there, but the verdict is still out on Tua Tagovailoa. This is the most talented offense he has had to worked with so far and it’s up to him to prove whether or not he can be the franchise quarterback the Dolphins have been looking for since Dan Marino retired.

The Miami Dolphins look like they'll have particularly tough decisions to make at running back and on the offensive line

