The Splash Zone 6/17/22: Raheem Mostert Almost 100%

The Miami Dolphins made it a point to revamp their running backs room this offseason. Raheem Mostert was one of those players that was added and it shouldn’t surprise anyone why he is a Dolphin. Mostert broke out as a San Francisco 49er where Mike McDaniel helped develop that offense. Last season, in week 1, Mostert suffered a knee injury and did not play the rest of the year. He is still rehabbing, but it sounds like he’s close to being cleared to practice with the team when training camp come around.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Raheem Mostert says he's close to 100 percent after knee injury - ProFootballTalk

Running back Raheem Mostert injured his knee in Week 1 last season and never took the field for the 49ers again, but the new member of the Dolphins said that he’s nearing a point where he’ll be cleared for full football activities.

Dolphins Defensive Line

'Keep trying to dominate': Dolphins front seven determined to stay among NFL's best - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami returns all the key contributors from a defense that finished strong during the team's 8-1 run to end last season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/16/22: What Can We Expect From Tyreek Hill This Season? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Chase Edmonds thinks Tua Tagovailoa “put in unfair situations his first two years” - The Phinsider

Speaking with aspiring broadcasters at the Play By Play Sports Broadcasting Camp event held in South Florida yesterday, new Miami Dolphins running back, Chase Edmonds, gave his thoughts on...

Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins visit Jorge Masvidal and American Top Team - The Phinsider

American Top Team, owned and operated by "The Men of the Year’s" very own Dan Lambert, is widely considered one of —if not the best — MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) teams worldwide. And where they train...

Why Cedrick Wilson might be Miami’s best addition this offseason - The Phinsider

Have the Dolphins found a hidden gem?