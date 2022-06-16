The Splash Zone 6/16/22: What Can We Expect From Tyreek Hill This Season?

The Miami Dolphins made headlines this offseason as they traded for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Tyreek Hill. This isn’t the first time the Dolphins have acquired a star receiver during the offseason as the team added a couple in the past decade with Brandon Marshall and Mike Wallace. Both weren’t as productive touchdown wise during their time with the Dolphins. Perhaps Mike McDaniel can flip the script with Hill in this Dolphins offense.

Tyreek Hill became the 10th Pro Bowl wide receiver the Miami Dolphins acquired during an offseason

Jones-Holland Dolphins Safety Partnership Off to a Great Start - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland quickly hit it off when they became teammates and then formed a promising tandem for the Miami Dolphins

Hall of Famer Advocating for Zach Thomas - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Brian Urlacher is adamant that former Miami Dolphins star Zach Thomas belongs in the Hall of Fame along with him

