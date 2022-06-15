The Splash Zone 6/15/22: Can Emmanuel Ogbah Reach Double Digit Sacks This Season?

We were unsure if Emmanuel Ogbah would be back with the Miami Dolphins or not. It wasn’t sounding good, but the two sides eventually agreed on a new contract to bring the Dolphins best defensive lineman back. There weren’t big expectations for Ogbah when he signed with the team back in 2020, but he quickly made a name for himself on the Dolphins defense. He has been the Dolphins best past rusher the past two seasons and has recorded 9 sacks in both of those seasons. Is this the year he finally gets those double digit sack numbers?

Is This the Year Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah Reaches Double Digits? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been a pass-rushing force since joining the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason and there's no reason to think he can't keep it up

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's Tua Talk Has Clear Purpose - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill keeps making headlines with his glowing comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

