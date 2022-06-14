The Splash Zone 6/14/22: Most Important Players On The Dolphins Roster

We are three months away from some regular season football and we’ll finally be able to talk some Miami Dolphins football. Every player on the roster is important to the team. But there are just some whose absence can/could be felt. Xavien Howard comes to mind as the cornerback has been playing some elite football the past few seasons. The Palm Beach Post recently started a top 25 countdown for the Dolphins and kicker Jason Sanders kicked off that list.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 25 is Jason Sanders
Comprehensive and up-to-date Miami Dolphins news, scores, schedule, stats and roster
Dolphins Offensive Line
Robert Hunt a Mainstay on the Dolphins Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Robert Hunt might end up being the only starter on the 2021 Miami Dolphins offensive line playing at the same spot this season
Dolphins Secondary
Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland 'Always on the Uphill Battle' - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Second-year safety Jevon Holland not taking anything for granted after his impressive rookie season
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones Looking to Branch Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Brandon Jones has been a dynamic blitzer for the Miami Dolphins since arriving as a third-round pick, but he wants to be known as a well-rounded safety
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 6/12/22: Tyreek Hill Loves Tua Tagovailoa’s Accuracy - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
Loading comments...