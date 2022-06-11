The Splash Zone 6/11/22: Dolphins Sign Fourth Round Pick, Erik Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins have signed another one of their draft picks as the team announced the signing of Erik Ezukanma. He was a surprising selection in the fourth round due to many believing the Dolphins were just fine at wide receiver after adding Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson during the offseason. But it sounds like the team liked Ezukanma too much and just couldn’t pass up on the Texas Tech prospect.

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

