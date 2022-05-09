The Splash Zone 5/9/22: Michael Deiter Focused On Improving

Many viewed center as a top need for the Miami Dolphins entering free agency and the NFL Draft. The team did not add a veteran and did not draft any centers. Which means Michael Deiter has the best shot at being the Dolphins starting center at the moment. Deiter wasn’t great but he also wasn’t bad last season. He’s got plenty to improve on and he knows it.

Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter Focused on Details, Not Roster Moves - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins may or may not add another center to their roster, but either way 2021 starter Michael Deiter is looking to improve

