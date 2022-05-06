The Splash Zone 5/6/22: Breaking Down The Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins brought in an offensive minded head coach in Mike McDaniel and revamped the offense side of the ball. The biggest addition was the surprising trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest players in the NFL. Just that addition alone will make the Dolphins an interesting team to watch this upcoming season. But this offense is only going to go as far as Tua Tagoavailoa can take them. The quarterback enters a crucial year three with the team and hopefully he proves why the team took him fifth overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Offense Post-Draft Roster Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A early look at what the Miami Dolphins offense might look like in 2022 after the first wave of free agency and the draft

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins excited about Channing Tindall's 'versatility, speed' - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The linebacker, used as a pass-rusher, quarterback spy and in coverage at Georgia, has a chance to get on the field as a rookie for Miami.

Dolphins Secondary

How Long Before Miami Dolphins DB Jevon Holland is a Household Name? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins 2021 second-round pick Jevon Holland was starstruck at the Pro Bowl, but it might not be long before he joins that elite level

Dolphins Offseason

Grading the Miami Dolphins Draft of 2019 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The common belief is that it takes at least three years to properly evaluate a draft, so how did the Miami Dolphins fare with the 2019 edition?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/5/22: Which Veteran Free Agent Could Help Out The Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins visit with free agent running back Sony Michel - The Phinsider

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting the Miami Dolphins met with free agent running back Sony Michel on Wednesday.

Dolphins roster two of the NFL’s top red-zone quarterbacks from 2021 in Tagovailoa and Bridgewater - The Phinsider

Will Miami’s offense be one the league’s best in 2022?