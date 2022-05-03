The Splash Zone 5/3/22: Dolphins Taking A Look At Veteran Defenders

The NFL Draft has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the Miami Dolphins are done trying to improve their roster. According to Drew Rosenhaus, he has had discussions with the Dolphins about two of his clients, Carlos Dunlap and Akiem Hicks. You can never have enough pass rushers and Dunlap is one of the good ones. We know the Dolphins are interested in adding another edge rusher because they brought in Melvin Ingram a couple of weeks ago. The Dolphins also seem interested in adding some depth to the interior defensive line and Hicks would bring a ton of experience to that room.

