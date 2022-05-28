The Splash Zone 5/28/22: What To Expect From Dolphins New Offense

The Miami Dolphins have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, who helped run one of the most creative offenses in the league with Kyle Shanahan. The hope is that McDaniel can implement a system resembling the San Francisco 49ers offense, with a few different twists. Over the offseason, the team redid their running back room and added one of the best wide receiver in the league in Tyreek Hill. This offense is going to look totally different then what we saw last season and it’s going to be up to Tua Tagovailoa to elevate this offense to a new level.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins' 2022 offseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

For the first time in his career, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been set up to succeed. Now it's up to him to silence the doubters during the 2022 NFL season.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Will Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle be reliable fantasy performers? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Coach Mike McDaniel helped make the 49ers' Deebo Samuel a star last year, but that doesn't mean he'll use his Miami receivers the same way.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/26/22: Dolphins Running Back Competition - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.