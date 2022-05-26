The Splash Zone 5/26/22: Dolphins Running Back Competition

The Miami Dolphins made it a priority to rebuild their running backs room after a very lackluster season from the unit. Early in free agency the team added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and just a couple of weeks ago signed Sony Michel. You could be looking at the top 3 running backs right there with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the outside looking in. Gaskin welcomes the competition though and it should be interesting watching these running backs compete during the preseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Myles Gaskin and Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds

Gaskin led the Dolphins last season with 612 rushing yards and is ready to compete with newcomers Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ranking all 16 new NFL head coach-quarterback duos of 2022 season: Broncos near top, Jaguars crack top 10 - CBSSports.com

Assessing the best and worst of the new HC-QB pairings

Dolphins Linebackers

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Tindall

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed their third-round pick, linebacker Channing Tindall.

Dolphins Secondary

Who Will Step Up as Fourth Miami Dolphins Cornerback? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins need for someone to emerge behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/25/22: All Eyes On Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead reached out to the team this offseason; says he’s the original ‘T-Stead’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins new punter met with the media Tuesday afternoon. Here’s some of the more interesting things he had to say:

Miami Dolphins sign third-round pick Channing Tindall | 2022 NFL Draft - The Phinsider

Rookie linebacker Channing Tindall officially signs with team.