The Splash Zone 5/23/22: Where Should The Dolphins Offense Rank?

The Miami Dolphins are currently participating in OTA’s and other than that, there isn’t much to talk about. The good news is that everyday that passes means it’s another day closer to football Sundays. We as Dolphin fans should have plenty of excitement for the upcoming season. Mike McDaniel is in at head coach and is expected to implement an exciting offense with all the new weapons the team added during the offseason. It’s early and we have not seen any teams in action, but on paper, where would you rank this Dolphins offense?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ranking 2022 NFL offenses: A new team takes the crown after Chiefs, Packers trade star WRs - CBSSports.com

Our weighted grading system sizes up the offensive infrastructure of all 32 teams

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert says understanding Mike McDaniel's offense gives him an edge - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a great deal of experience with new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: Mostert spent five years in San Francisco while McDaniel was first the run game coordinator and then the offensive coordinator. Mostert says that experience will pay off.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/21/22: Is There A Place For Lynn Bowden On The Dolphins Offense? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

CAPTION THIS! Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell embrace during OTAs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins posted this picture of Tua Tagovailoa and Darrell Bevell and I thought it would make for the perfect CAPTION THIS!

Miami Dolphins 2022 odds, record prediction, - The Phinsider

Are the 2022 Miami Dolphins headed to the playoffs, making the postseason for the first time since 2016? Could they even go on to win a playoff game for the first time since 2000? While the team is...