The Splash Zone 5/19/22: Who Will Breakout For The Dolphins This Season?

The Miami Dolphins have a new coaching staff and added plenty of veterans through free agency. But the team still has plenty of young players who can step up and get this team over the playoff hump. It’s easy to point at Tua Tagovailoa and say he’ll have a breakout season with all the changes on offense. The team made it a point to add an offensive minded head coach and plenty of talent on that side of the ball. On defense, Jevon Holland had a spectacular rookie season and Jaelan Phillips was no slouch himself.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

3 breakout candidates for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 features Tua Tagovailoa

Who are the Miami Dolphins' breakout candidates in 2022? Three players look poised to take notable leaps forward next season.

Dolphins Running Backs

Why Michel Is Excited About Miami Dolphins Opportunity - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Sony Michel could become a very significant offseason addition for the Miami Dolphins, but he's arrived with a low-key approach

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins have a new spy in Channing Tindall; former Georgia linebacker offers perfect fit for Josh Boyer defense | NFL News | Sky Sports

The Miami Dolphins offseason agenda has been dictated by a duty to tee up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for success, but in rookie linebacker Channing Tindall they also managed to juice up a standout defense with another tailor-made contributor.

Miami Dolphins Sign Linebacker Melvin Ingram 5 Things to Know and Stats

The Dolphins signed another decorated veteran in free agency with the addition of linebacker Melvin Ingram

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins ex-first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene embracing fresh start with new staff

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene has not lived up to expectations in two seasons since being drafted No. 30 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In 2022, Igbinoghene hopes to change that as he is embracing a fresh start with a new coaching staff

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Josh Houtz joins The Bobby Curran Show on ESPN Honolulu to talk Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the 2022 Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

This is from the May 16th Show. It took me a little bit of time to transcribe.

Miami Dolphins News 5/18/22: Observations From Dolphins OTA’s - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

PHINSIDER RADIO: A Miami Dolphins Podcast | Dolphins add veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, Mike McDaniel’s press conference, Tua Tagovailoa throwing dimes, and more! - The Phinsider

A BRAND NEW EPISODE OF PHINSIDER RADIO: THE JAKE AND JOSH SHOW HAS ARRIVED!