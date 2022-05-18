The Splash Zone 5/18/22: Observations From Dolphins OTA’s

The Miami Dolphins had their second day of OTA’s yesterday and it was open to the media. It would have been nice to have a full attendance, but some players are rehabbing from injuries from last season or Mike McDaniel just gave some veterans some time off. We got our first look at the Dolphins new offense and it sounds like both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had some nice throws during the day.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Open OTA 1 Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' first open practice of the offseason featured some nice completions by Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater and a new twist

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel OTA Takeaways From May 17 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session prior to the team's OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense - CBSSports.com

Miami's new-look offense is apparently already standing out

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa's confidence stands out - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said in April that he doesn’t feel added pressure because of the moves the team has made to build up the offense around him and General Manager Chris Grier hasn’t seen any signs of it during the team’s offseason work.

From meeting Dan Marino to learning playbook, QB Skylar Thompson details Dolphins rookie minicamp – Boston Herald

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson hadn’ t met Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle upon completion of his first rookie minicamp practice Friday, but he did have a quick interaction with a Dolphins legend.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Doubling Up on Joint Practices - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be having two joint practices prior to their preseason games for a second consecutive year

Miami Dolphins News 5/17/22: Dolphins Begin Organized Team Activities - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins to have joint practices with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles this 2022 NFL Preaseason - The Phinsider

Head Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the team would be practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles later this preseason.