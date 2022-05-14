The Splash Zone 5/14/22: Tyreek Hill Defends Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins social team just wanted to release a hype video on Twitter but it just backfired on them. Here is the video in case you haven’t seen it. In the video we see Tua Tagovailoa throw a deep ball to Tyreek Hill, but it’s a tad underthrown. Critics came out of the woodwork and absolutely hounded Tua over a throw during practice. Hill came to the defense of his quarterback on Twitter and released his own video from practice.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill responds to Tua Tagovailoa criticism after viral video: 'Can y'all chill or nah?' - CBSSports.com

Hill is already having to stick up for his new quarterback

Miami Dolphins Schedule: Counting Down the Five Most Intriguing Matchups - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have their share of really interesting matchups in 2022, including a Tua-Burrow battle and a reunion game against Pittsburgh

Uncommon Preseason Opponents for Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will play two of their three preseason games at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins sign two picks, 14 undrafted free agents - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins signed half of their 2022 draft class on Friday.

Miami Dolphins News 5/13/22: Dolphins 2022 Schedule Released - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins sign 14 undrafted free agents as rookie mini camp begins - The Phinsider

Shortly after the Miami Dolphins announced the signings of rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and outside linebacker Cameron Goode, the team has agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free...

Miami Dolphins sign two of their 2022 NFL Draft Picks: QB Skylar Thompson and OLB Cameron Goode - The Phinsider

Today, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to open their first NFL rookie mini camp under head coach Mike McDaniel — and for now — at least 50% of the team’s 2022 NFL Draft class is officially under...

NFL schedule release 2022: Reactions and analysis to Miami Dolphins’ schedule - The Phinsider

The NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule last night, slating all 272 contests across the 18-week season. The Miami Dolphins start the season hosting the New England Patriots and end it...

Dolphins dominate ‘also notable’ games list from CBS Sports - The Phinsider

The 2022 NFL schedule was released last night, giving us the week-by-week listing for all 272 regular season games. For the Miami Dolphins, that aligned their 17 contests into a game day and...