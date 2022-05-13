The Splash Zone 5/13/22: Dolphins 2022 Schedule Released

The 2022 NFL schedule was finally released last night, meaning we now know each of the Miami Dolphins weekly matchups. The Dolphins will kick off the Mike McDaniel era against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium and will end the season at home against the New York Jets. As of right now, the team has two primetime games. One against the Cincinnati Bengals in week 4 on Thursday Night Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers (Hello Brian Flores) in week 7 on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins' 2022 schedule: Early tests will be measuring stick - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

September games against the Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals will reveal if coach Mike McDaniel's team is a contender.

Dolphins 2022 Schedule

Breaking Down the 2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dates and times and notes on the full 2022 Miami Dolphins regular season schedule

Ten Schedule Observations - 2022 Dolphins Schedule Release

The Miami Dolphins have announced their 2022 regular-season schedule as well as their preseason opponents.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

Until ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ rips a deep pass to ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ for a touchdown in a game, we're going to continue hearing questions about his arm strength. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is already used to the queries.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

From Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, here is one player who flies under the radar for each NFL team.

