The Splash Zone 5/11/22: Dolphins Bring In Sony Michel

There is a new running back in Miami and his name is Sony Michel. The Miami Dolphins and Michel have agreed on a one year deal to add the running back to an already crowded room. But any addition is a welcome sight as the Dolphins ground game was horrendous last season. Mike McDaniel looks to change that in his first year as head coach.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Source - Sony Michel plans to sign with Miami Dolphins

RB Sony Michel plans to sign with the Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Dolphins Running Backs

Have the Miami Dolphins Found the Answers at Running Back? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Sony Michel became the latest in a long line of running backs the Miami Dolphins have brought in over the past four years

Dolphins Secondary

Making the Case for the Miami Dolphins Chasing Bradberry - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have invested a lot of money in their secondary, but they still should consider making a move for new free agent cornerback James Bradberry

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/10/22: What Are The Dolphins Getting In Skylar Thompson? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

SB Nation’s PHINSIDER RADIO Podcast | How does running back Sony Michel fit in the Miami Dolphins backfield? - The Phinsider

The gang gets a running back